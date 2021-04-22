Kwale High’s Genge a target for top Tanzanian women’s club

Kwale Girls High football team utility player Firdhaus Genge.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Genge featured prominently for Lungalunga Ladies FC last year during the Coast Ladies football tournament in Hola, Tana River County.
  • She is a future Harambee Starlets.

Kwale Girls High football team utility player Firdhaus Genge, who recently sat his KCSE, is wanted by Tanzania Women's Premier League club TSC Queens FC of Mwanza.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.