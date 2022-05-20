KU sink Daktari FC in medical football tournament

Kenyatta University are the winner of the Lifecare Hospitals and Kenya Medical Association (KMA) sponsored football tournament.

KU FC beat Daktari FC 1-0 in a tense final courtesy of a 68th minute winner.

The two teams had battled to a barren first half before KU scored the winner to walk home with the trophy.

The third position went to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT FC) who edged out the University of Nairobi (UoN FC) 1-0 in third-pace playoff.

The tourney brought together medicine students from three universities which was held to create awareness of physical health and provide mentorship to the participants.

Lifecare Hospitals underscored the role of sports in the overall growth of the youth and promised to continue supporting the event in the future.

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) said students need more mentorship through sporting activities.

“We recognise the vital role that sports play in the overall growth of our youth by imparting discipline and focus among the youth, we encourage them to continue with this positive culture,” Ali Asif Ansari, Director Hospital Operations LifeCare Hospitals in Kikuyu, said in a statement.