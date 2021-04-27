Kroenke group says Arsenal 'not for sale' despite fan protests

Supporters protest against Arsenal's US owner Stan Kroenke, outside the Emirates Stadium in London on April 23, 2021, ahead of their game against Everton.

Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On the field, Arsenal sit 10th in the Premier League and are on course for their worst league finish since 1995.
  • However, they could play themselves back into the lucrative Champions League for the first time in five years should they win the Europa League.
  • Mikel Arteta's men travel to Villarreal, who are managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, for the first leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday.

