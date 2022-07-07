KPL presents plan to revive ailing league and clubs

Kenya Premier League Ltd wants to engage in grassroots football by working with both primary and secondary schools to enhance talent growth in the country.

This is part of the limited company’s strategic plan from 2022-2027. The main aim of the plan it to enable member clubs to tap talents at all levels of football in the country.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda and Commercial Director Taiwo Atieno, presented the strategic plan on Thursday in Nairobi.

They said that through primary/secondary school league competitions, KPL would strive to deliver a range of programmes from national football tournaments, to creative writing and reading.

Atieno said the talent growth from a tender age of 5-11 will also be incorporated through formation of a KPL Business Academy.

Other objectives of the academy will be based on football club administration where footballers, fans and other lovers of the game will have an opportunity to learn more about the game.

“The Football Business Academy will also be aimed at those who wish to complete their skill based education with a specialized course in football business, in particular directors of clubs and ex-athletes who need specialized education in football business,” says the strategic plan that will be officially launched soon.

Atieno, 36, capped five times by Harambee Stars, said the strategic plan, if adopted, will breathe life back into the struggling Kenyan top league and improve how clubs are run so that they can play a big part as a feeder to the national team.

“This strategic plan, if implemented fully, will ensure our league is efficiently run and the clubs will attract a lot of corporate sponsorship. This means our players will reap big and football will be a huge source of income hence encouraging those talented to venture in the game,” said Atieno, during a round table talk with sports journalists in a Nairobi Hotel on Thursday.

Oguda who has been part of the KPL success story since it was formed 19 years echoed Atieno's sentiments, saying Kenyan football will grow if the plans to develop it are effected from the grassroots level and all stakeholders feel valued.

“We had hit a higher level in organisation of the game compared to where we are today. To get back, we have to do things differently. This strategic plan will help a great deal in taking back the gains we had and even to a higher level,” said Oguda.

KPL ceased managing the top league two years ago after the then Nick Mwendwa-led federation failed to renew its contract following the expiry of its mandate.