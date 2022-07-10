KPA keen to unearth talent at grassroots through community leagues

Acting Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director John Mwangemi Saturday said the company is keen on supporting talents at grassroots level.

Mwangemi said KPA is making concerted efforts to identify, nurture and expose young talents on local and international platforms.

Speaking at Moi Stadium in Voi on Saturday during the final of KPA Taita Taveta County Football Association (TTCFA) League which the authority has sponsored to the tune of Sh8.2 million, Mwangemi said they have sponsored the league to motivate young people to display their talent.

"It has been an exciting competition with our youngsters showing exceptional football skills since the event began three months ago. Today's final has been a good display by these talented youngsters,” he said.

Mwangemi said sports improves the health of young people and keeps them engaged thus preventing inappropriate behavior such as drug abuse.

“We’ve focused on supporting health, education, sports and environmental conservation initiatives in areas where we operate through sponsorships, donations and project developments amongst other areas of national socio-economic concerns.

“In sports, we make deliberate efforts to identify, nurture talent and expose our youth to local and international platforms so as to reap the benefits of sports industry. This objective was our primary motivation of sponsoring this tournament,” he said.

He said KPA is a powerhouse in sports, with their teams playing at national and international levels in various sporting disciplines.

“Bandari FC which features in the Kenya Premier League, has produced players who have represented the country globally.

“Kenya has also severally been represented by KPA internationally in the Africa Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) and volleyball games where our female and male teams have competed," said Mwangemi.

Gunners Youth FC emerged the winners of the inaugural Taita league after beating Keli Kali FC 1-0 in the final match which attracted a capacity crowd. The winning goal was scored in the 55th minute by Mwakio Mwadime.

Chala Youngsters FC finished third after edging Milan Youth 1-0 in the third-place play-off. Chala's winning goal was netted by Joseph Kalama.

In the semi-finals, Kale Kali defeated Milan Youth 2-1 while Gunners beat Chala 1-0.

The semi-final and final matches were attended by among others Bandari FC coach Anthony Kimani, CEO Edwin Oduor, Bandari Youth FC coach Alex Shikanga and the club's board member, Mussa Hassan.

The chairman of Taita Taveta County Football Association (TTCFA), Eric Kyongo, thanked KPA for the sponsorship which, he said, will help young players from local clubs secure opportunities to improve their skills and play professional football in future.