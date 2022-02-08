Koth Biro: Organisers consider moving final from Ziwani

Koth Biro Football Tournament organisers are now considering staging the final of future editions at a different venue and not at the traditional Ziwani grounds in Nairobi.

This follows chaos that have over the years rocked the oldest, offseason football tournament at the dusty, perimeter-walled ground.

The latest incident happened Sunday with the final clash between Majengo’s Borussia FC and Kangemi’s Leads United abandoned before post-match penalties.

“The tournament has run smoothly save for yesterday (Sunday). All I can say is that what they (unruly spectators) did was very wrong,” Issa Musa, one of the tournament’s organisers, said.

“Most of the people who caused chaos did not come for the purpose of football but because of the politicians. Next time we might take the final at a bigger place, maybe City Stadium where the spectators can fit well and easy to control."

With the two teams locked at 1-1 at the end of normal time courtesy of goals from Dominic Waithaka (Borussia) and Francis Stiggard (Leads), the clash was supposed to be decided on spot-kicks.

However, that did not take place after a section of fans became unruly.

The spot-kicks were delayed for more than an hour after center referee Alex Kenyani felt that his life was in danger, following threats by hundreds of fans who had stormed the pitch.

And after the orderlies, with the help of a few police officers managed to restore some order on the pitch, the penalties failed to take place after it emerged that all balls had been stolen.

After several minutes of waiting and with darkness creeping in, a ball was finally availed, but Leads’ team manager Kennedy Odhiambo told the match officials that they felt insecure thus could not take the penalties.

Police had started hurling teargas to disperse the unruly crowd at the entrance of Ziwani grounds.

Organisers decided to award the two teams Sh200, 000 each. Initially, the top team in the tournament that attracted more than 40 teams was to receive Sh300,000, while the runners-up was to pocket Sh100,000. No team received the trophy.

Borussia’s president Abbas Marley expressed disappointment over the organisers' decision to split equally the winning prize.

“As a team we came there to win or lose and get what we rightly deserve. Because of politics and chaos, that failed to take place and so I had no other choice but to take the money we were given,” said Marley.