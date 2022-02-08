Koth Biro: Organisers consider moving final from Ziwani

Can Okeyo

Borrusia FC's Can Okeyo (right) vies for the ball with Leads United's Henry Api during the Koth Biro final at Ziwani grounds on February 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Organisers decided to award the two teams Sh200, 000 each. Initially, the top team in the tournament that attracted more than 40 teams was to receive Sh300,000, while the runners-up was to pocket Sh100,000. No team received the trophy.
  • Borussia’s president Abbas Marley expressed disappointment over the organisers' decision to split equally the winning prize. 

Koth Biro Football Tournament organisers are now considering staging the final of future editions at a different venue and not at the traditional Ziwani grounds in Nairobi.

