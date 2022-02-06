Koth Biro final abandoned after chaos at Ziwani grounds

Chaos rocked the Koth Biro final on Sunday at the dusty Ziwani grounds in Nairobi, leading to the abandonment of the match during post-match penalties.

Organisers decided to award the two sides- Borrusia FC and Leads United- Sh200,000 each for purposes of harmony.

Initially, the top team in the oldest offseason tournament -that attracted more than 40 teams- was to receive Sh300,000, while the runners-up was to pocket Sh100,000.

No team will be given the trophy.

With the two teams tied 1-1 at the end of normal time, courtesy of goals from Dominic Waithaka (Borrusia) and Francis Stiggard (Leads), the clash was supposed to decided in penalties.

However, that failed to take place after a section of fans became unruly.

The spot kicks were delayed for more than an hour after centre referee Alex Kenye felt that his life was in danger following threats by hundred of fans who had stormed the pitch.

And after some order was restored on the pitch, the penalties failed to take place after it emerged that that there were no balls.

After several minutes of waiting and with darkness creeping in, a ball was availed, but Leads said they were not in the right state mind to take the penalties.

Earlier, the start of the clash was delayed for close to an hour after politicians led by Peter Kenneth, Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Richard Ngatia and hundreds of spectators flocked the playing area.

The electric spectators had to wait until the 10th minute for a first attempt at goal, Leads' Benito Kambele's rising shot from the edge of the box missing the target narrowly.

Moments later, Borrusia had a chance to snatch the lead, but James Mandela's curve from a free-kick went wide.

Another glorious chance for Leads to take the lead arrived on 19 minutes, but with Herman Ngala delaying his run, Borrusia goalkeeper Michael Chembas made a timely clearance.

While Borrusia enjoyed the bulk of the possession in the first-half, Leads' backline frustrated their attempts to storm the danger area.

Mandela should have fired Borrusia ahead with a wonder goal at the stroke of the first-half but Leads goalkeeper Michael Onyango blocked his corner-kick.

The restart was delayed after chaos broke at one side of the pitch. And when things returned to normal, it is Borrusia who threatened first through Mandela again.

The Majengo-based side took a deserved lead on 50 minutes through skipper Waithaka, who slotted home easily after leaving Leads goalkeeper Onyango for dead.

In celebrating the sumptuous goal, Borussia supporters stormed the pitch in their hundreds, pouring water on the players.

While Leads put a spirited fight thereafter, they had to wait until in the 87th minute for an equaliser.