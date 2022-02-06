Koth Biro final abandoned after chaos at Ziwani grounds

Can Okeyo

Borrusia FC's Can Okeyo (right) vies for the ball with Leads United's Henry Api during the Koth Biro final at Ziwani grounds on February 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

  • While Leads put a spirited fight thereafter, they had to wait until in the 87th minute for an equaliser. 
  • The impressive Stiggard punished Borrusia for poor defending with a shot to the unguarded right side of the goalpost setting the stage for the spot kicks that failed to take place.

Chaos rocked the Koth Biro final on Sunday at the dusty Ziwani grounds in Nairobi, leading to the abandonment of the match during post-match penalties.

