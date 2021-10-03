Kostic strikes late as Frankfurt stun Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (left) and Austrian midfielder Stefan Ilsanker vie for the ball during their German first division Bundesliga match in Munich, southern Germany on October 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kostic struck on the counter-attack seven minutes from time to hand Frankfurt their first win in Munich for more than two decades and condemn Bayern to their first defeat of the season.

Berlin

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.