Koeman on the brink as Barcelona face Griezmann and Atletico

Ronald Koeman

Barcelona's Dutch coach Ronald Koeman reacts during their Uefa Champions League first round Group E match against Benfica at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on September 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Patricia De Melo Moreira | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Only the schedule is on Koeman's side now, with the international break next week dictating that it makes more sense for Barca to change coach after their trip to the Wanda Metropolitano than before.
  • The 3-0 defeat by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday left Koeman's team at the bottom of Group E and struggling to make the knock-out stages.

Madrid, Spain

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.