Koeman faces more criticism after PSG halt Barcelona revival

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 16, 2021.
 


 

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Barcelona are eight points behind Atletico Madrid in the league, trail 2-0 to Sevilla in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey and now have a mountain to climb in Paris.
  • Some sort of crescendo may be needed. Even if PSG cannot be caught in the second leg, Koeman cannot afford humiliation. Not everything can be put down to transition.

Madrid, Spain

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.