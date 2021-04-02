Klopp urges Liverpool to make late top four bid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp replaces his protective face mask

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp replaces his protective face mask to combat the spread of the coronavirus, before their English Premier League match against Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England on January 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Michael Regan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Reds' win over Wolves before the international break was only their fourth Premier League victory since Christmas during a spell in which they lost eight times
  • With just nine games remaining -- starting with Saturday's trip to Arsenal -- Liverpool boss Klopp knows his team have no margin for error
  • Klopp has Roberto Firmino back from a knee problem but the form of Diogo Jota, who scored the winner at Wolves and found the net three times in two World Cup qualifiers for Portugal, may keep him out of the side


London

