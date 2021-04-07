Klopp: Liverpool Champions League comeback will be tough at empty Anfield

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during their Uefa Champions League first leg quarter-final match against Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas in the outskirts of Madrid on April 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A chastening 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final in Spain on Tuesday has given the Premier League side a mountain to climb if they are to reach the last four.
  • Goals from Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio gave the home side a 2-0 lead before Mohamed Salah pulled one back but the Brazilian found the net again to put Real firmly in the driving seat.
  • Liverpool famously overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona in the 2019 semi-final.

London, United Kingdom

