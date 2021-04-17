Klopp admits Liverpool under pressure in top four race

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures from the touchline during their Uefa Champions League quarter final second leg match against Real Madrid at Anfield on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Klopp's side have failed to defend the Premier League title they won last term and were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday.
  • That quarter-final exit means Liverpool's only route back into Europe's elite club competition next season is via a top-four finish in the league.

