Kjaer rescues AC Milan after Diallo bags first Man United goal

AC Milan's Danish defender Simon Kjaer (centre) celebrates scoring their first goal during their Uefa Europa League round of 16 first leg match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on March 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Just five minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute, the 18-year-old put United in front with a superb header.
  • Legends including Paolo Maldini, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Wayne Rooney and Ronaldinho have all featured in previous clashes between United and Milan.

Manchester, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.