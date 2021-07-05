Kit boost for Murang'a County league clubs

Lola Okulo, SportPesa's Public Relations Officer, presents kits to representatives of the teams competing in the FKF Murang'a County League.

Photo credit: Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Kits for Africa initiative that encourages football fans to donate their old kit for underprivileged, grassroots, and teams across Africa.
  • So far 50,000 kits have been collected in Europe and passed over to football-loving communities in Africa courtesy of SportPesa.

Ten Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Murang'a County league clubs at the weekend received kit donations courtesy of SportPesa in partnership with the Kits for Africa program.

