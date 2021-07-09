Kisumu Hot Stars seek suspension of NSL on health grounds

National Super League (NSL) club Kisumu Hot Stars have petitioned the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to suspend the second-tier football league on sporting and health grounds.

Hot Stars team manager Andrew Otieno, in the petition filed on Thursday, argues that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is endangering the lives of players by failing to adhere to the Covid-19 measures outlined by the government.

NSL players and coaches are yet to be tested or vaccinated for Covid-19.

Otieno has also expressed his disappointment with FKF's decision to award Shabana a walkover after his team recently failed to travel to Narok to honour their “home match”.

He said his team could not compete in the current circumstances after the government banned all sports activities in 13 counties in western Kenya, including Kisumu, Kakamega, and Bungoma.

"We are being asked to travel to Narok to train or play our home matches and we cannot afford that, considering the curfew begins at 7pm," he said.

Hot Stars have sought to be enjoined in a case filed by Kenyan journalist Francis Okello who's seeking for the suspension of the lower-tier leagues as well as the arrest of FKF president Nick Mwendwa for failing to adhere to the Covid-19 measures.

Mwendwa, in a recent online interview, indicated it was “normal” for FKF to be sued, and that his federation had tried its best to ensure matches were played.

This case comes barely two weeks after eight NSL clubs informed FKF they were unable to honour their remaining league fixtures owing to the government’s ban of sports events in western Kenya.

"There is a real threat of Covid-19 infections within the teams. We need to get tested. Allowing teams to travel to play away is a health hazard,” the NSL clubs said.