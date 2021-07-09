Kisumu Hot Stars seek suspension of NSL on health grounds

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • This case comes barely two weeks after eight NSL clubs informed  FKF they were unable to honour their remaining league fixtures owing to the government’s ban of sports events in western Kenya.
  • The case will be heard on July 20.

National Super League (NSL) club Kisumu Hot Stars have petitioned the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to suspend the second-tier football league on sporting and health grounds.

