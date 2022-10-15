Kisauni, Mvita face-off in Taifa Ngano Super Cup final

All roads lead to Mombasa Sports Club on Sunday for the final of the 17th edition of the Taifa Ngano Super Cup between Kisauni Combined and Mvita Combined.

The match kicks off at to 4pm.

Mvita Combined reached the final after beating Nyundo FC 3-0 in the semi-final on Friday with Answar Abdulhakim, Mohamed Beja and Rama Salim scoring for the winners.

In the first semi-final played on Thursday, Kisauni Combined - coached by former Bandari and Coastal Union FC player Crispine Odula - defeated Fetuwe FC 4-3 on post-match penalties after settling to a barren draw in regulation time.

"We decided to take part knowing the opponents will underrate us. We fought for victory in every match and deserve to be in the final where we expect to win the title," Odula said.

Mvita Combined FC coaches Farook Feisal and Faiz Issa said they have prepared well to ensure they emerge winners of this tournament.

"We hope our fans will attend in large numbers to cheer our team to victory," Feisal said.