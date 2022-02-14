Kiogoro, Gianchere win Nyaribari Chache tourney

Kiogoro Girls and Gianchere FC are the 2022 Nyaribari Chache constituency annual football tournament champions.

The month-long tournament organised by the area member of parliament, Richard Tong’i, came to a close on Monday with Gianchere thumping Boronyi 2-1 to clinch the men's title in the final played at Nyanturago playing grounds in Kisii County.

This comes even as the lawmaker is on the spotlight for ignoring sporting activities in the region. The last tournament was organised in 2018.

Nathan Mayani and James Mandela scored quick-fire goals as Gianchere FC came from a goal down to register the win.

Boronyi had taken the lead in the 30th minute through Clinton Masiemo. Kisii Town Warriors took third position after a 1-0 win over Nyamagwa FC, with Fred Mageto scoring the goal in the dying minutes of the contest.

In the women’s category, Kiogoro girls overcame compatriots Keumbu 2-0 to lift the title.

Lydiah Mogere and Ann Wanyama struck either side of the halftime to ensure coach Laitred Oyori's charges emerged victorious.

"It is a massive win. We played our hearts out and my girls have made me proud. We have to carry on and prepare for other competitions," said Oyori.