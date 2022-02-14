Kiogoro, Gianchere win Nyaribari Chache tourney

Richard Tong'i

Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tong'i (left) hands over the cup to Kiogoro Girls' team captain after they won the constituency title on February 14, 2022.

Photo credit: Wycliffe Nyaberi | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Wycliffe Nyaberi  &  Benson Ayienda

What you need to know:

  • Winners in women's category received Sh40,000 and first runners up took Sh30, 000. In the men's category, winners took home Sh80,000, first runners up Sh50, 000 and third place finishers Sh40, 000.

Kiogoro Girls and Gianchere FC are the 2022 Nyaribari Chache constituency annual football tournament champions.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.