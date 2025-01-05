Kimanzi rallies his troops for clash against Tanzania

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi is optimistic his side will secure victory against Tanzania in their second Mapinduzi Cup match at Gombani Stadium, Zanzibar Tuesday.

Stars began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso on Saturday, while Zanzibar defeated Tanzania Mainland 1-0 at the same venue. Reflecting on the draw, Kimanzi acknowledged challenges but emphasized the need for quick improvements.

“My players were partly affected by the climate, but we also made some mistakes, including the last-minute blunder that gave them the equaliser,” Kimanzi admitted. “There are a few things we must improve on quickly before our next game against Tanzania on Tuesday. We tried our best but it was not enough. We want to play well on Tuesday and win.”

James Kinyanjui scored for Kenya in the first half after a deflected free kick from Boniface Muchiri landed perfectly for him to convert from close range. However, a lapse in concentration allowed Aboubaker Razack Traore to equalize for Burkina Faso in added time, denying Stars a win.

Kenya missed an opportunity to double their lead early in the second half when Kinyanjui’s cross caught striker Ryan Ogam off-guard. Traore, a substitute for Burkina Faso, continued to trouble the Kenyan defence, forcing a critical save from goalkeeper Bryne Odhiambo in the dying minutes.

Kimanzi remains confident that his players will perform better in their upcoming match, despite some setbacks. “The first match against a tough opponent normally has its challenges because the players are still adjusting, but I have hope they will play better on Tuesday,” he said.

Kenneth Muguna, who sustained a hamstring injury and was substituted during the Burkina Faso game, will miss the Tanzania match. AFC Leopards’ Kelly Madada, who came on for Muguna, is expected to start in his place.

Kenya is using the Mapinduzi Cup as a platform to prepare for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN), which they will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania. Chan begins on February 1 to 28.

The squad, a blend of experienced and young players, underwent rigorous residential training in Nairobi before being trimmed to 24 for the Zanzibar tournament.