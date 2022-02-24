Kimani starts probation at Bandari with Gor Mahia test

Andre Cassa Mbungo

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo (second right) hands over the reins to assistant coach Anthony Kimani in Mombasa. Mbungo has parted ways with the clubs.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo  &  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • On Friday, defending champions Tusker will host Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Center Annex while leaders Kakamega Homeboyz welcome Bidco United to Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday
  • Bandari will host Gor Mahia almost a week after parting ways with Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo on mutual consent
  • Bandari, who are ranked ninth with 26 points from 18 matches, are without a win in the last seven matches, a run which costed Mbungo his job

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) resumes on Friday with the highlight of this weekend's action being the clash between record champions Gor Mahia and Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

