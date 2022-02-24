Kimani starts probation at Bandari with Gor Mahia test

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) resumes on Friday with the highlight of this weekend's action being the clash between record champions Gor Mahia and Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

The league took a two weeks break to pave way for domestic cup action, which according to FKF Caretaker Committee failed to take place due to lack of funding.

On Friday, defending champions Tusker will host Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Center Annex while leaders Kakamega Homeboyz welcome Bidco United to Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Homeboyz lead the log with 37 points, five ahead of second-placed Nairobi City Stars.

The league resumes just affter FKF Caretaker committee banned Nakuru's Agriculture Showground and Kenya Sports Club Utalii Grounds from hosting matches.

"Upon the review of the current state of pitch at the Nakuru Showground football field, be advised that the FKF Caretaker Committee has deemed the ground unsuitable for use. Kindly make arrangements to reschedule your home matches to another venue," said Ringera in a letter copied to Ulinzi Stars chairman Col. Dennis Tialala.

Ulinzi Stars were to host KCB at Nakuru ASK Showground on Saturday but will now shift the game to another venue with only 48 hours left.

In another letter, FKF Head of secretariat Linda Oguttu informed all topflight league clubs that they are not allowed to use Utalii Grounds due to lack of a perimeter fence. This, she said poses a risk to the safety and security of players and match officials.

“As such be advised to reschedule matches slotted to be played there to other venues," said Oguttu in her letter.

Bandari will host Gor Mahia almost a week after parting ways with Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo on mutual consent with assistant coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani taking over temporarily at the dockers.

Gor Mahia will also be welcoming back their 19-year-old striker Benson Omalla who went missing two months ago after falling out with former coach Mark Harrison and his technical bench, who were fired towards the end of last month.

Even though K’Ogalo have always dominated ties against the dockers, meetings between the two sides in recent times have been explosive and tight.

The past two matches ended in scoreless draws while Bandari's last win over K’Ogalo was on December 8, 2018.

Bandari, who are ranked ninth with 26 points from 18 matches, are without a win in the last seven matches, a run which costed Mbungo his job.

The Dockers will face Gor without Faraj Ominde (shoulder), Whyvonne Isuza (heel), Keegan Ndemi (leg), Kevin Kimani (heel).

However, Kimani said that his two other players Umar Kasumba and Johanna Mwita will be back in action and might play on Sunday after missing several matches through injuries.

“I’m not under pressure since records are always there in football but I believe we have enough quality to win the game. It has been a long time since we beat Gor in the league but I believe the players will do their best so that we can win at home,” said Kimani, who urged their supporters to come out in large numbers and support the team.

Gor Mahia are still awaiting FKF Caretaker Committee's verdict on their last game against Vihiga Bullets which was abandoned at half-time due to crowd trouble two weeks ago.

Gor Mahia were leading 1-0 before violence broke out at half-time and Bullets players refused to return to the pitch citing crowd trouble.

Sofapaka will be missing injured trio of Wilberforce Lugogo, teenager Sammy Kiplagat and custodian Brandon Obiero against Tusker. Two past meetings between Tusker and Sofapaka have ended level but the brewers have not lost to ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ since March 2018.

“Apart from the injuries, we have prepared well and are ready for the game. However, we have to be tactically superior to beat Tusker who also have a good squad,” said Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Friday

Sofapaka v Tusker (Kasarani Annex)

Saturday

Kariobangi Sharks v Nzoia Sugar (Kasarani)

Kenya Police v Wazito (Nyayo National Stadium)

Nairobi City Stars v Mathare United (Ruaraka Grounds)

Ulinzi Stars v KCB (venue to be determined)

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Vihiga Bullets (Nyayo National Stadium)

Bandari v Gor Mahia (Mbaraki Sports Club)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Bidco United (Bukhungu)