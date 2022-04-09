Kimani rallies Bandari for Nzoia Sugar clash

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani is confident his charges can pick maximum points when they take on Nzoia Sugar in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Sudi Stadium on Sunday.

The Dockers, who suffered a 2-1 defeat in their last outing against Nairobi City Stars, have undergone a renaissance of sorts since Kimani was elevated to the role of head coach in February, taking over from Andre Casa Mbungo.

In fact, the loss to City Stars was his first in six league matches he has taken charge.

Similarly, Nzoia Sugar have been on a steady run since the appointment of Salim Babu and are unbeaten in the last five matches.

However, Kimani is keen on upsetting Nzoia at their backyard ahead of the return leg a week later in Mombasa.

"We have trained well and are ready to collect all the three points tomorrow," Kimani told Nation Sport on Saturday.

Bandari players warm up during a training session at Sudi stadium in Bungoma on April 9, 2022 on the eve of their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar. Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group

Kimani will be buoyed by the return of influential midfielder Kevin Kimani and striker Umaru Kasumba. Abdallah Hassan has however been ruled out due to injury.

"The team is glad to have Kevin Kimani back after an injury and Kasumba is also fully fit. It's been a wonderful week of training and the team is super motivated. Though Nzoia is a rejuvenated team with young lads, we have all it takes to take them on," declared Kimani.

A win for Bandari, who are currently eighth on 37 points, could thrust them into the top five if other results this weekend favour them.