Kimani plots Gor’s fall, Rupia primed to pounce

In-form AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia is hoping that his hot streak in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League will continue when he faces Gor Mahia in the eagerly anticipated “Mashemeji” derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Gor Mahia have had an impressive recent record over their arch-rivals.

Since 2016 when Leopards won this fiercely contested derby 1-0 , Gor Mahia have been victorious in every other clash apart from a 1-1 draw in August 2017.

Rupia, formerly with Wazito, Nzoia Sugar and Zambian side Power Dynamos, believes, on current form, Leopards have a better chance of winning on Sunday to restore some of their lost glory.

And Rupia, 25, will be relishing sparring with Leopards’ old enemies as he chases this season’s Golden Boot.

Rupia’s strike last weekend in their 2-1 win over Posta Rangers, took his season’s tally to an impressive 10 goals from eight matches, two behind current leading scorer, Kariobangi Sharks talisman Eric Kapaito.

“I want to keep working hard for the team and for my game. I am in good health and looking forward to this match,” said Rupia at Thursday’s team training session in Karen.

AFC Leopards coach Antony Kimani said they were working tirelessly to remain in title contention. He added that victory this weekend would confirm their intention of winning this year’s league crown to end an agonising 22-year title drought.

“Gor Mahia are always going to be favourites. But we will fight for a win. Any slip on Sunday would be very disappointing for our fans,” said Kimani, a former Kenya international defender.

Kimani also played for Mathare United and AFC Leopards.

“I expect a good game. It’s unfortunate fans will not be allowed into the stadium to cheer the boys, but we are ready to produce some shocking results and silence our critics,” added Kimani, who has featured in two “Mashemeji” derbies with Ingwe.

The high riding Big Cats lie fourth on the table on 18 points, five behind Tusker who have played two more games.

Leopards have won their last three games -- 2-1, 2-0 and 2-1 against KCB, Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers respectively.

Gor Mahia have been decidedly less convincing in recent matches, a fact well illustrated by their 0-1 defeat to lowly ranked Vihiga United two weeks ago.

But K’Ogalo recovered to impressively win two straight encounters 3-0 against Zoo and 3-1 against big talking Bandari in Mombasa.

jashihundu@ke.nationmedia.com