Kibera Black Stars plot Talanta upset in NSL

Kibera Black Stars tactician Elvis Ayany is optimistic his charges will beat National Super League leaders Talanta when the two sides clash at Ruaraka Stadium on Sunday.

Ayany will be banking on their top scorer Ronald Okello, who has scored eight goals so far, to sting Talanta as the race to earn automatic promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League gathers pace.

Talanta are top of the standings on 37 points, five ahead of fifth-placed Black Stars, both teams having played 20 matches.

“It will be a tough game but our aim is to reduce the deficit between us and the leaders to just two points. We are seriously targeting a top two finish and that is why we have to beat Talanta and cut the gap. It won’t be easy for either team,” Ayany told Nation Sport.

While Talanta fell 2-1 to former league side Kisumu All Stars in the midweek fixtures, Black Stars registered a slim 2-1 win over bottom-placed Soy United.

Fortune Sacco coach Peter Muriithi has also tipped his side to beat second-placed Kenya Police at Kianyaga grounds in Kerugoya. Fortune Sacco lost by a solitary goal to league side Nairobi City Stars in the Round 32 Betway Cup midweek clash.

With a game in hand, victory will see hosts Fortune Sacco take their points tally to 32 from 19 matches.

Kenya Police, who drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Mount Kenya United in their last match, have 36 points.

“This game is very important to me and will give my boys the confidence to soldier on after the Betway Cup loss. My only headache is lack of strikers because one left the team having gotten a job in Nairobi and another joined Administration Police. Nevertheless I have to work with the players I have,” said Muriithi.

Another entertaining clash will pit Kisumu All Stars against Soy United at Bukhungu stadium while on Monday relegation-threatened Nairobi Stima will host MCF at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

All Stars, ranked ninth with 28 points, will be looking to build on their 2-1 win over leaders Talanta. Bottom-placed Soy United have a paltry 17 points from 20 matches.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm unless stated)

Sunday

Soy United v Kisumu Allstars Bukhungu Stadium

Mt. Kenya United v Migori Youth Camp Toyoyo

Kisumu Hot Stars v Gusii Moi Stadium

Talanta v Kibera Black Stars Ruaraka grounds

Fortune Sacco v Kenya Police Kianyaga grounds

Monday

Modern Coast Rangers v Murang’a Seal FC Serani grounds

Mwatate United v Silibwet Wundanyi Stadium

Shabana v Vihiga Bullets Migori Stadium

Coast Stima v APS Bomet Mbaraki grounds 1pm