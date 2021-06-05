Kibera Black Stars plot Talanta upset in NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ayany will be banking on their top scorer Ronald Okello, who has scored eight goals so far, to beat Talanta as the race to earn automatic promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League gathers pace
  • While Talanta fell 2-1 to former league side Kisumu All Stars in the midweek fixtures, Black Stars registered a slim 2-1 win over bottom-placed Soy United
  • Another entertaining clash will pit Kisumu All Stars against Soy United at Bukhungu stadium while on Monday relegation-threatened Nairobi Stima will host MCF at Camp Toyoyo grounds

Kibera Black Stars tactician Elvis Ayany is optimistic his charges will beat National Super League leaders Talanta when the two sides clash at Ruaraka Stadium on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.