Key suspect in Isaac Juma's murder arrested

The main suspect behind the murder of Isaac Juma has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to a post on DCI's official Facebook page, the suspect - Milton Namatsi - was picked from his house by sleuths based at Mumias, "after preliminary investigations linked him to the murder".

"Detectives suspect that Juma’s death maybe related to land issues that bedeviled his extended family and are burning the midnight candle to arrest the rest of the suspects...The suspect is currently in custody and is being processed for arraignment tomorrow, to answer to murder charges," read the Facebook post in part.

Juma, who was a constant presence in the stands during Harambee Stars' home matches, was brutally murdered by unknown people at his rural home in Bukaya village, Mumias in Kakamega County on Wednesday night.

The machete-wielding gang approached Juma's animal den and when he moved out of his house and approached the den alongside his son and a brother, the assailants turned on him cutting him several times on the head leaving him dead.

The brother and son ran away upon sensing danger.

Mumias West Sub-county Police Commander Stephen Muoni said Juma died on the spot.