De Bruyne key to breaking City's Champions League jinx

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne warms up ahead of their Uefa Champions League first-leg quarter-final match against Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on April 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With less than two months of the season to play, City are still on course for a historic quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup
  • Defensive mistakes, missed chances and VAR controversy also combined to deny Guardiola's men as they bowed out to Liverpool and Tottenham in contrasting fashion in 2018 and 2019
  • Guardiola's men got a sense of what life without him might be like as they slumped to just a fourth defeat in 49 games this season to Leeds on Saturday

