Grace to grass: Kericho's top club Zoo FC faces tough fight to survive

What you need to know:

  • Good work being done in the community by Kericho-based club now in jeopardy as reputation suffers
  • Club founder and chairman Ochieng’ alleges local plot to fix his team following a Fifa ruling on match manipulation and vows to clear the name of the self-supporting outfit and return it to the FKF premier league. But will he, can he, with all the suspicion the top league in the country has attracted in recent years of rampant match-fixing with many involved in the vice?

Zoo FC is in the news for the wrong reason. The Fifa disciplinary committee ordered the expulsion of the Kericho-based club  from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League for manipulation of football matches.

