Kenyan trio feted as Yanga edge Simba in Mapinduzi Cup

Kenya international trio of custodian Farouk Shikalo, Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango and Francis Kahata Wednesday bagged personal awards in Mapinduzi Cup final between perennial rivals Yanga and Simba.

Yanga won 4-3 on penalties after a barren draw in regulation time at Amaan stadium in Zanzibar.

Onyango saw his penalty saved by Shikalo while former Gor Mahia talisman Meddie Kagere also failed to convert for Simba leading to the defeat which has sparked an online spat between fans of both teams.

However, Onyango - who joined Simba last year - bagged Man of the Match Award and a Sh47,000 token.

The 27-year-old Onyango was impressive at the back in a match where Simba barely troubled Shikalo who has been featuring as a regular in Mapinduzi Cup.

On the other hand, Kahata won player of the tournament while Shikalo walked away with goalkeeper of the tournament prize.

Kahata, a former K'Ogalo midfielder and Shikalo previously with Bandari joined Simba and Yanga respectively in the 2019 season.

Simba was under the tutelage of assistant coach Matola Selemani after they parted ways with Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck on January 7, just a day after he led them to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

Simba had in the semi-finals edged out Namungo to advance to the final while Yanga beat Azam 2-0 in extra time to book a date with their arch rivals.

Commenting on the match, Onyango told Nation Sport that despite losing the penalty, he was not demoralised since it was part of the game of football.

The defender was blasted by clubs fans in various social media platforms, some reminding him that he also conceded a penalty in the league match on November 7 last year as the two sides drew 1-1 at Benjamin Mkapa stadium.

"Losing a penalty is part of the game and I can't say it has demoralised me. I will keep my focus since there are many more matches coming in Caf Competition and in the league," he said.

Coach Selemani was not spared either as Simba fans felt he was not the man for the job and urged club's management to look for a foreign coach.