Kenyan travel agents accused of defrauding T.P. Mazembe

  • Ali and Najma who were arrested on May 7 and arraigned on May 10 denied two counts of obtaining money through pretences and conspiring to defraud the foreign football club
  • Applying for their release on bond, the accused informed the court that the transaction which has landed them in court is a commercial transaction
  • State prosecutor Angela Fuchaka told the magistrate that there are no orders from the high court barring the criminal trial of the two travel agents


Two Kenyan traders in the air transport industry have been charged with defrauding former African champions T.P. Mazembe $132,440 (Sh14,434,870) pretending they would charter a private jet for them from Nairobi to airlift them to Algiers, Algeria from Lubumbashi March this year.

