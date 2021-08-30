Kenyan teen set for Midtjylland trials

Mohamed Bajaber.

Photo credit: Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The club, which has the same ownership as English Premier League side Brentford, also boasts a well-structured youth development system that has brought to the fore young players such as Victor Lindelof and Gustav Isaksen.
  • "He (Mohamed) is a young gifted player who is very committed and has all the hallmarks of being a successful professional. We wish him the best," said academy Director Robert Muthomi.

Kenyan midfielder Mohamed Bajaber has trained his sights on securing a professional deal in Denmark.

