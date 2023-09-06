Kenyan striker in South Africa for trials at AmaZulu

In Cape Town, South Africa

South African topflight side AmaZulu FC will welcome Kenyan striker Vincent Oburu for an assessment on Wednesday.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu confirmed the development, saying they would assess Oburu before making a decision.

The 25-year-old forward is expected to start training with AmaZulu, who compete in SA’s Premier Division, the DStv Premiership, on Wednesday.

Oburu, formerly with AFC Leopards and Wazito FC, plays for Zesco United in the Zambian Super League.

“Vincent Oburu, a Kenyan forward who plays for Zesco, is coming to AmaZulu. If we assess and like him, we’ll sign him,” confirmed Zungu.

AmaZulu are looking to strengthen their attack after Yakhouba Gnagna Barry's move to the club collapsed.

Barry was due to join AmaZulu from Horoya AC in Guinea, but the deal fell through due to a failed medical.

“The offer was always on condition that he passes the medical. So, it was withdrawn,” Zungu added.

Oburu's signing would be a boost for AmaZulu, who are currently in 14th place in the DStv Premiership table.

They have picked up six points after six games, winning one game and drawing in three.

Interestingly, the Durban-based side has only scored one goal, with all their draws ending goalless. With Ivorian centre forward Sede Junior Dion out for three months due to injury, Bongi Ntuli, Victor Letsoalo and Augustine Chidi Kwem misfiring, Usuthu are keen to add further firepower to their attack.

In addition, AmaZulu parted ways with top striker Gabadinho Mhango and veteran forward Lehlohonolo Majoro.

Zungu said that AmaZulu is still expecting another forward, Victorien Adebayor, from Niger before the end of the transfer window. The South African transfer window closes on September 22.

The club hopes to secure a top-eight finish under former Simba SC coach Pablo Franco Martin.