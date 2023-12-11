Kenyan sides record mixed results in Africa U-15 qualifiers

Kenya under-15 girls team Monday kicked off the 2024 CAF African Schools Football Championship Cecafa Zonal qualifiers campaign on a high at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani

The tournament, which started on Monday and will conclude on Wednesday, has attracted six boys and five girls teams namely Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Somalia and the hosts.

The competition follows a league format with each match being played for 40 minute (20 minutes each half). The top two teams at the end of the round robin event will face off in the final. Winners will represent Cecafa at the CAF African Schools Championship in April next year.

In the first match of the day, the Kenyan girls secured a 2-0 victory over Rwanda, with goals scored by Faith Boke and Brendah Achieng' in the 10th and 32nd minutes respectively.

In the second match, Tabitha Wamboi's goal in the 17th minute ensured Kenya's second win of the day against Tanzania. In other matches, Tanzania and Uganda played to a 0-0 draw, while the match between Burundi and Rwanda ended with the same score line.

"A good feeling winning against the defending champions Tanzania, they are a good side. We had to look for a strategy to try and win the match because we had mentally psyched the players and it was a must win. We have no pressure because it is a match at a time," said Jackline Juma, Kenya U-15 coach.

In the inaugural competition that was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania last year, hosts Fountain Gate Dodoma Secondary School and Royal Giant High School emerged victorious in the girls' and boys' categories respectively.

Fountain Gate Dodoma School went on to claim the African Schools Championship girls' trophy in South Africa in April this year.

Tanzania coach Thereza Chacha said they are not under any pressure to retain the title.

"In football, anything can happen. It is important to acknowledge and congratulate our opponents for putting on a good show. However, we must now shift our focus to the next matches and strive to win all of them. Despite the challenges, we believe we can still defend our title because the competition is still ongoing. It is crucial for us to maintain a positive mindset and give our best in every game," said Chacha.

Kenya's Under-15 boys encountered a mixed bag of results. Despite a 1-0 defeat to Tanzania in their first outing courtesy of Faizal's Othman goal, Kenya's Milton Mabeya and Alvin Oloo found the net in the 26th and 40th minutes to give them a 2-0 win against Somalia.

Boys Results

Kenya 0 Tanzania 1

Uganda 3 Somalia 0

Rwanda 1 Burundi 1

Burundi 0 Uganda 2

Somalia 0 Kenya 2

Tanzania v Rwanda

Girls Results

Kenya 2 Rwanda 0

Uganda 0 Tanzania 0

Rwanda 0 Burundi 0