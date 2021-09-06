Kenyan side Vihiga Queens reach Cecafa final

Jentrix Shikangwa

Vihiga Queens striker Jentrix Shikangwa (right) vies for the ball with a Simba Queens player during their semifinal match of the Cecafa Women's Club Championship at the Nyayo National Stadium on September 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga’s Jentrix Shikangwa scored the winner late in the second half after Flavian Mavete had cancelled out Maureen Achieng's opener for the Kenyan side.
  • Vihiga Queens will now meet the winners of the second semifinal pitting Lady Doves of Ugand against Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank set for 4pm EAT.

Kenya’s Vihiga Queens will play Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank in the final of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club Championship on Thursday.

