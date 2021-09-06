Kenyan side Vihiga Queens reach Cecafa final

Kenya’s Vihiga Queens will play Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank in the final of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women’s Club Championship on Thursday.

The winner of the final will represent the region in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League set for Cairo, Egypt later in the year.

Vihiga Queens eased into the final after they outclassed Simba Queens of Tanzania 2-1 in the semifinal match played at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi Monday.

Meanwhile, CBE beat Uganda’s Lady Doves 5-4 in post-match penalties in the other semi also at Nyayo after the sides had settled for a 1-1 draw after normal and extra time.

Vihiga’s Jentrix Shikangwa scored the winner late in the second half after Flavian Mavete had cancelled out Maureen Achieng's opener for the Kenyan side.

Vihiga assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu praised his charges for their never-say-die attitude.

"We took our time in the first half to observe their tactics and we noticed defensive lapses which we used to our advantage in the second half. Although we were a bit worn out from overworking our defence in the first half, I'm glad the players kept their endurance, focus and mood right throughout the match, he said.