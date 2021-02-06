Kenyan referees to oversee Chan final

Kenyan referees Peter Waweru and Gilbert Cheruiyot will be on duty during the finals of the 2021 African Nations Championships between defending champions Morocco and Mali on Sunday.

Waweru, a lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, will be the centre referee in the much-awaited clash at the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

He will be assisted by compatriot Cheruiyot as first assistant referee.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) deputy president Doris Petra has congratulated the duo.

"I want to appreciate the referee's committee for the hard work that they have done. As we are seated here today, two of our referees (Waweru and Cheruiyot) will be officiating the Chan finals, which is very encouraging because it is a result of their personal hard work and discipline," said Petra Saturday during FKF Annual General Meeting held in Nairobi.

Previously, Waweru and Cheruiyot officiated as centre and first assistant referee respectively during the quarter-final match pitting Mali against Congo at Amadou Ahidjo Stadium.

The final's other officials will be Cameroon nationals Carine Atezambong Fomo and Alioum Alioum who will be the second assistant referee and fourth official respectively.

Ethiopian Bamlak Tessema Weyesa, Zambian Janny Sikazwe and Camerronian Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue will be the match's Video Assistant Referees.