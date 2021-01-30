Kenyan referees to oversee Chan quarter-final clash

Two Kenyan referees will on Saturday night be in charge of Africa Nations Championships (Chan) quarter-final match pitting Mali and Congo Brazzaville at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon.

Peter Waweru Kamaku will be the centre referee in the match, which kicks-off at 7pm EAT and which is the first of the four quarter-final matches.

Waweru, who is a lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, will be assisted by compatriot Gilbert Cheruiyot (first assistant referee), Lionel Hasinjarasoa from Madagascar (second assistant referee), and Daniel Nii Ayii Laryea from Ghana (fourth official).

It's not the first time that Waweru will be officiating at an international competition, as he has previously performed duty at the Africa Cup of Nations and Caf Champions League.

Mali is among the teams to watch out for in the competition, which is designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues. This is after they topped Group A that included hosts Cameroon, with seven points.

Congo Brazzaville finished second in Group B behind neighbors Democratic Republic of Congo on four points.