Kenyan midfielder Yidah joins South Africa's Marumo Gallants
- Yidah, who won the FKF Cup with Kariobangi Sharks four years ago, has been at City Stars for the last two season where he helped the team finish in the top 10 of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.
Premier Soccer League side Marumo Gallants have completed the signing of Kenyan midfielder Sven Yidah from Nairobi City Stars on a short-term deal.
Yidah, who won the FKF Cup with Kariobangi Sharks in 2018, has been at City Stars for the last two season where he helped the team finish in the top 10 of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.
"We would like to welcome the 23-year-old Kenyan international Yidah Sven Yidah. A former Nairobi City Stars holding midfielder & current Kenyan national squad player. We would like to wish him the best," the South African club said on Friday.
