Kenyan juniors step up preps for Cecafa U-18 tourney

Kenya national under-18 boys' team has intensified preparations for the 2023 Cecafa U-18 Championship planned for November 25 to December 9 in Kisumu and Kakamega.

Kenya are in Group A alongside Somalia, Rwanda, Sudan, and Djibouti,, while Group B consists of Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Uganda. Kenya's opening match will be against Sudan on the inaugural day at 3 pm in Kisumu.

Nicknamed the Junior Stars, the team has been training at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi under head coach Salim Babu and his assistant Anthony Akhulia.

Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium will host Group "A "matches, while Group "B" encounters will be at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. The top two teams from the groups will progress to the semi-finals scheduled for December 5 in Kisumu.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba announced the ministry's backing for graduates from Kenya's inaugural National Holiday Talent Camp held in August.

“I am delighted to announce that the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy & Sports is supporting graduates of Kenya's first-ever National Holiday Talent Camp we hosted last August to progress to these junior national teams,” he stated.