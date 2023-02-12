Kenyan Judith Atieno scores hat-trick for Rayon Sports

Former Mathare United Women's striker Judith Atieno on Saturday scored a hat-trick on her debut as Rayon Sports Women FC thumped Gatsibo WFC 8-1 in the Rwanda Female Second Division League at the Kiramuruzi Stadium.

Rayon are second in Group B with 19 points with a game in hand, three points behind group leaders Indahangarwa WFC, who have played eight games.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Atieno said she has more to offer to the club.

"I am so happy to have scored on my debut. I have always waited for this moment and I am looking forward to scoring more goals in the remaining matches. Our target is to win the league because we have the potential to lift the trophy," said Atieno.

Rayon Sports Secretary General Patrick Namenye is confident that Atieno will help the team win the league this season.

"Judy is a good player and played very well on Saturday in her first game in Rwanda. We missed her in the first leg matches because she had not secured her work permit documents. With three goals now on her debut, we hope to see many more goals from her in the coming matches," said Namenye.

With five matches to go in the 2022/23 season, Rayon Women whost Bridge Wfc on February 19, 2022 at the Nzove Complex in Kigali.

In 2018, Atieno was the Mathare Women's top scorer with 25 goals. Last season, she netted 13 goals from 11 league matches and provided three assists.

Atieno made history by becoming the first woman footballer to play professional football in Rwanda.