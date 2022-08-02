Kenyan international Odada joins MLS side

Kenya international Richard Odada has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Philadelphia Union on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The United States-based club announced the development Tuesday via its official Twitter account, stating that the midfielder will be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa.

He was previously with Red Star Belgrade. The contract is open to extension for two more year for an undisclosed transfer fee.

“Richard is a holding midfielder with positional versatility and a great potential to be a valuable contributor as we continue to develop our roster,” said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner.

“He can play multiple midfield roles as well as center back, and he has the height, speed and physicality we were searching for. We look forward to integrating him this year and encouraging his development for the future.”

At Red Star, Odada, 21, made only two appearances before being loaned to RFK Grafičar Beograd in Serbia where he recorded three assists in 25 appearances (22 starts).

In 2021, Odada was loaned to first-tier side FK Metalac Gornji Milanovac, making 27 total appearances (18 starts) for the Serbian side, before rejoining RFK Grafičar Beograd on loan in 2022.

Odada has earned five caps for Harambee Stars. His first senior call up was in September 2021, ahead of a pair of World Cup qualifier matches, where he made his debut in a 0-0 tie against Uganda on September 2, 2021.

Odada scored his first international goal in a 2-1 win against Rwanda on November 15, 2021.