Kenyan international Amos Nondi joins Armenian side

Kenyan international Amos Nondi Tuesday signed a two-year contract with two time Armenia Premier League champions Ararat FC.

The Harambee Stars defender has been clubless since he was released by Georgian Premier League side Dila Gori in December last year.

He is expected to be unveiled by in February ahead of the start of the Armenia Premier League.

Last season, Ararat finished second in the Armenia Premier League on 43 points from 20 matches.

Nondi joined Georgia third division side Kolkheti Poti FC in 2017 on a three- year deal from Gor Mahia.

The 23-year-old however didn't see out his contract as he moved to Dila Gori in 2018 after just six months with Kolkheti.

He has been with Dila Gori for the last four years, but the team didn't extend his contract in December.

Nondi signed a pre-contract with his new side and the deal has now been sealed.