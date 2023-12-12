Kenyan girls face Uganda in Under-15 final match

The Kenya Under-15 girls team face Uganda in final of Cecafa Zonal qualifiers of CAF African Football School Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, from 2pm.

This comes four days after Kenya Under-18 Junior Stars lost 2-1 after extra time to Uganda in the finals of the 2023 Cecafa tournament that was held in Kisumu and Kakamega.

The six-nation boys and girls tournament, which includes hosts Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and Somalia, commenced on Monday and is set to conclude on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Kenya won 2-0 against Burundi with goals from Lindey Atieno in the 15th minute and Hasimina Irangabiye in the 19th minute.

In the second match, Haira Nabbossa's goal in the 15th minute was enough to give Uganda all the three points against Kenya

Uganda finished top of the table with 10 points in four matches. This includes winning three matches and drawing without conceding any goals, scoring eight.

Following closely, Kenya finished second with nine points scoring only four goals, winning three times and falling 1-0 to Uganda on Tuesday.

Defending champions Tanzania finished third with four goals, as Rwanda and Burundi finished fourth and fifth respectively with four points and a point.

Tanzania's Zainabu Karuka is the tournament top scorer with five goals, Uganda Shadia Nabiriye follows in second place with four, while Kenya's Lyndah Weey Atieno has two.

In the boys' category, Kenya will play against Burundi, while Rwanda will face Uganda on Wednesday. Tanzania will be play Somalia at Kasarani Annex Stadium starting at 9am.

After the matches, two top teams will meet in the finals. The winners in the boys and girls category will represent Cecafa at the Zonal CAF African Schools Championship in April next year.

Uganda head coach Daniel Male is optimistic that they will win on Kenyan soil again.

"We started off well with wins. Playing a round robin format is tricky because you have to win all your matches to stay top and that is what we aim for. The tournament is good for the younger ones because it captures young people. We are likely to get true professionals in the future because this is the golden age in football and this is what Africa needs to grow our game," said Male.

Results

Girls results

Burundi 0 Uganda 4

Tanzania 2 Rwanda 0

Kenya 2 Burundi 0

Rwanda 0 Uganda 3

Burundi 0 Tanzania 5

Uganda 1 Kenya 0

Boys results

Tanzania 2 Burundi 0

Kenya 1 Uganda 2

Somalia 0 Rwanda 0

Burundi 0 Somalia 0

Tanzania 0 Uganda 1