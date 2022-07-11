Kenyan footballer Omungu dreams big in Belgium

Just like it is with any budding athlete, Belgium-based Kenyan footballer Benjamin Joseph Omungu dreams of making it big at both club level and with the national team.

And in chasing the lofty ambitions, the 23-year-old midfielder carries with him resilience, a key life virtue that he only came to master during his short stint with former Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Western Stima in 2018.

As a result, Omungu who currently turns out for Nseth Berchem in the Belgium Provincial One (fifth tier) regrets so much the death of Stima.

“It is very unfortunate that the club (Western Stima) no longer exists,” regrets the midfielder.

“I am always grateful for the little time I spent there because I learnt to be resilient in my football career and every other thing I am doing.”

Stima, a Kisumu-based football club associated with several top talents in the country, went under after the 2020/21 FKF-PL season due to a biting financial constraints.

This was after Kenya Power stopped sponsoring the club.

In 2018 when Stima was flourishing, owing to its deal with Kenya Power, Omungu, who was then based in the US, got the rare opportunity to keep fit by training with the club at Moi Stadium in Kisumu during his one week visit in Kenya.

Then, Stima was under the tutelage of youthful coach Paul Ogai and training with the team was ideal for the midfielder, as Kisumu is just a few kilometres from their home in Maseno.

Omungu, who has followed in his father’s footsteps in being a footballer, says unlike in the USA, at Stima, he saw players determined to give their all under very tough conditions for the sake of just putting food on the table for their families.

That moment marked the turning point in his life, as he learnt of the need to be resilient in his every goal.

“The willingness to win at all costs, amidst all the challenges, which included lack of proper pitches and playing gears was a big takeaway for me,” he says.

“The players (at Stima) were not just playing football but it was their livelihood. They needed to come to training and also give their best, otherwise they were not going to eat that day. The resilience by the players is something that has stuck with me since that time and I have been able to implement it in all aspects of my life.”

While Omungu impressed coach Ogai, he turned down an offer to sign for Stima, as accepting it would see his academic and athletics sponsorship with the Gardner-Webb University in the US terminated.

In May 2020, after graduating with a Bachelor Degree in Communications (Public Relations) from the North Carolina-based university, Omungu joined United Premier League (UPSL) side Greensboro International FC.

In 2021, he joined National Super League (NPSL) side Virginia Beach City FC, but his stay at the club was short-lived as he moved to UPSL side Atletico Atlanta that same year.

Nseth Berchem would in early 2022 come for his signature, having been impressed with his displays.

“Europe is the home of football so I was excited to move there,” said Omungu, whose dream team in Belgium is Anderlecht.

Locally, he says he looks up to midfielder Victor Wanyama and that it will be a dream come true for him if he one day gets the golden opportunity to don Harambee Stars colours.

By remaining resilient, he is confident of achieving the targets and helping Harambee Stars to soar high.

"It has been a life long dream for me to play for Kenya. I take so much pride in playing for my country," said Omungu, adding that he has been unsuccessful in his previous attempts to get into the national team.