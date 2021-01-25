Kenyan footballer joins Japanese top-tier side

Kenyan footballer Ismael Salim Dunga has joined Japan top-tier side Sagan Tosu from Albanian league leaders Vllaznia.

Sagan confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old centre-forward Monday by tweeting, “Ismael Dunga is fully transferred”, and posted on its website the transfer. The deal is believed to be for one-year.

Dunga, who has played in Albania since 2018, turning out for Luftetari (August 2018), KF Tirana (2019) and Vllaznia, confirmed the switch via a video posted on Sagan Tosu's Twitter account.

“I am happy to be in the family of Sagan Tosu. I would like to work as a team with you and do my best. Thank you," said Dunga who played for Kenyan sides Congo United, SoNy Sugar, Tusker and Nakumatt before heading to Europe in 2016.

His first stop abroad was in Greece donning the Acharnaikos colours for about five months before returning to Africa and joining Zambian Super League side City of Lusaka FC in August 2017 and then Napsa Stars in January 2018.

J1 League fans will hope they have struck another hero in Dunga after Kenyan centre-forward Michael ‘Engineer’ Olunga had two fine seasons with Kashiwa Reysol before joining Qatari side Al-Duhail SC ealier this month.

Olunga,26, emerged the highest scorer for Reysol in 2019 with 27 goals and ran away with the Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards in 2020 after netting 28 times.

Dunga had joined Vllaznia on August 31, 2020 on a contract which was scheduled to end on June 30, 2021.

According to renowned footballing information site Transfermarkt, Dunga’s highest market value was Sh16,718,619 back in January 2020.

The 2021 J1 League season will start on February 26, just two days after Dunga celebrates his 28th birthday.

Sagan’s opening match in the expanded 2021 J1 League will be against Shonan Bellmare on February 27.