Kenyan football welfare body pleads for Covid-19 relief

Kenya Footballers Welfare Association president James Situma on Friday urged the government to cushion vulnerable sports persons in the country if the ban on sports activities extends into May.

President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended the sports calendar in the country on March 26, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Situma said the government should consider giving stipends to struggling athletes, just like it did last year.

“Sports is a different profession from the rest because, while others can work from home, sports can only be played on the field. It means they cannot get the allowances, which they depend on to keep moving,” said the former Tusker man.

He added: “Something small is better than nothing and the government should coming to the athletes’ help, because very few clubs have sponsors. Last year’s stipend helped a lot in terms of paying rent and putting food on the table.”

During last year’s ban on sporting activities in the country, which ran from March to November, the government offered vulnerable athletes a Sh30, 000 stipend for three months. Already, some FKF-Premier League officials have predicted a tough economic situation for their members, should the ban persist.

“Nobody knows about tomorrow. We are still taking care of our players including the youth team like we were doing before. If the

suspension persists, then maybe there will be need for re-negotiation with the sponsor (EABL), and see whether still they can support the boys because they (EABL) are also getting a beating by the pandemic,” Tusker’s chairman David Aduda told Nation Sport on April 7.

Nzoia Sugar goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura said: “Right now we are getting all our dues, but things might change if the suspension on sports continues.”

BetKing, which is the league's title sponsor, has not remitted to the clubs the Sh880,000 grant for the month of April, owing to the ban on sporting activities.