Kenyan football welfare body pleads for Covid-19 relief

Wadadia FC forward Ruth Chebungei (right) receives her award from Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) president James Situma at the Mumias Sports Complex on March 23, 2021. She was named the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) Players’ Player of the Month for Ferbruary 2021.

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended the sports calendar in the country on March 26, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.
  • Situma said the government should consider giving stipends to struggling athletes, just like it did last year.

Kenya Footballers Welfare Association president James Situma on Friday urged the government to cushion vulnerable sports persons in the country if the ban on sports activities extends into May.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Battered GSU, KPA seek solace in classification matches in Tunis

  2. James Mwamba: Our conduct amidst the pandemic is making life unbearable

  3. Short-handed Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come

  4. Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

  5. Rivals chasing after leader ‘Flash’ Tundo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.