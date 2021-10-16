Kenyan football fraternity mourns fallen ex-international Watsiera

Ronald Watsiera

Ronald Watsiera (right).

Photo credit: Pool |

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The retired football player died on Friday at Mascure Hospital in Kisumu, aged 58.
  • His former teammates at Harambee Stars and Kakamega High Schools’ Green Commandos under the late Chris Makokha remembered Watsiera as a utility player who could play in all positions.

Messages of condolences continued to pour in following the death of former Kenya international defender, Ronald Watsiera.

