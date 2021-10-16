Kenyan football fraternity mourns fallen ex-international Watsiera

Messages of condolences continued to pour in following the death of former Kenya international defender, Ronald Watsiera.

The retired football player died on Friday at Mascure Hospital in Kisumu, aged 58.

His former teammates at Harambee Stars and Kakamega High Schools’ Green Commandos under the late Chris Makokha remembered Watsiera as a utility player who could play in all positions.

Peter Lichungu, who played alongside Watsiera at Kakamega High School, MoW and Kenya said: “It’s hard to believe my friend has gone, rest in peace Ronnie.”

“It is sad news that you have left us so soon. We will always miss you. We have lost a leader who had fatherly advice to the youth. Rest in peace,” added Mike Amwayi another form international and Kakamega High School alumnus.

According to the sister Phoebe Watsiera, the football legend was admitted at the private hospital on Monday suffering from edema related complications associated with kidney disease.

He had previously been treated at Armadiyan Muslimu Hospital in Mumias, Kakamega Level Five Hospital and Lumino Hospital also in Kakamega two month ago and recovered. However, he started feeling some pain in the leg and was taken to Kisumu’s Bloom Surgical Centre before he was transferred to Mascure for urgent specialized treatment.

His body has been moved from Kisumu to Kakamega Level Five Parlor awaiting burial at Etenja Ward in Mumias West Constituency.

Popularly known as ‘Ronnie Wazimu” for his tough tackles, Watsiera made his Harambee Stars debut under Marshall Mulwa in 1983. He joined Kenya Breweries (now Tusker) from the defunct MoW.