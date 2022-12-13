Kenyan food products on Qatari shelves - Doha Notebook 23

In Doha

Kenyan food products on Qatari shelves

*****

The distance from Kenya to Qatar, as the crow flies, is 3,150km. Naturally, the chances of finding food that has originated from East Africa would be low. Not so. Food items from Kenya are readily available and they are quite a variety. The much-talked about avocado from Kenya has landed here.

Maize flour is available including brands like Jogoo and Taifa. A 2kg packet will cost you QR12 (Sh405). Meat, sausages, groceries from Kenya are all here. I understand there are some restaurants where you can enjoy a meal of githeri, prepared by some enterprising Kenyans. I wonder what part of Kenya they come from.

*****

Qatari cuisine familiar and tasty

*****

Speaking of food, local dishes here are very palatable to an East African visitor. These dishes include: machboos, a stew of richly spiced rice with seafood or meat; mutton served with yogurt; ghuzi, a whole roast lamb on a bed of rice and nuts; and stuffed boiled lamb or goat’s meat served with seasoned rice.

Meals are generally accompanied by side dishes including chicken, fish, vegetables and salad. One can round off their meal with a cup of Arabic coffee or tea. Yours truly has taken a liking for machboos that is normally served in generous proportions and can go a long way when you have time for only one meal a day.

*****

Football legends to feature in two-day tourney

*****

The world football governing body Fifa has organised the Legends Cup set for Wednesday and Thursday at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha.