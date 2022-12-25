Kenyan duo joins Indian Women Premier League side Sethu FC

Kenyan internationals Dorcus Shikobe and Ivy Faith have joined Indian Women Premier League side Sethu FC.

Before moving to India, Shikobe, 33, played professional football in Cyprus with the Lakatamia FC from 2021. She will don jersey number 18 at Sethu FC.

Shikobe featured for Oserian Ladies FC in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) before the club was relegated to the lower tier.

Shikobe, who also captains the national team, was in the squad that represented Kenya in the African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) in 2016.

Faith joins Sethu from Wadadia Women of KWPL. Early this month, through her social pages, she wrote a farewell message to her club.

"I am writing to thank this team that will always be in my heart. Since I joined this team, it has been of great help to me...Thank you to the coaching staff, management and my fellow players," Faith said.

"New Home. New Challenge. Same God," wrote Faith on Saturday morning on her Facebook page.

In April this year, she was awarded the player of the month by the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA).

Sethu FC is an Indian women's football club based in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, which participates in the Indian Women's League. They last won the league in the 2018-19 season.