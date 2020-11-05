Kenya U-20 rally to clip Sudan again

Kenya Under-20 completed a double over their Sudanese counterparts with a 2-1 win in a friendly match played at Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday.

The Rising Stars had beaten Sudan 3-1 on Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani.

Sudan started strongly and Yousef Abdelkarim opened the scoring for the visitors on three minutes after capitalizing on a defensive lapse to tap in past Rising Stars custodian Maxwell Mulili who recently moved to Zoo FC on loan from AFC Leopards.

Rising Stars absorbed pressure and grew into the game with time. Ligi Ndogo midfielder Enock Wanyama leveled matters on 35 minutes with a beautiful shot from the edge of the box after cutting in from the left flank.

Kenya Under-20 midfielder Enock Wanyama (right) celebrates with teammate Malisau Mathew after scoring during their friendly match against Sudan Under-20 at Nyayo National stadium on November 5, 2020. Kenya won 2-1.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

On resumption, Kenya was evidently the better side and were rewarded on 76 minutes after constantly knocking on Sudan's goal area - Mathew Mwendwa beating Sudan goalkeeper Khamis Yousif with a low shot. Mwendwa was Nairobi Region's Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Most Valuable Player in 2018.

Kenya head coach Stanley Okumbi is impressed with the team's progress.



"Despite conceding early into the game, I am pleased with the performance of the team. The mistake leading to the goal is similar to the one we made on Tuesday but it is part of my philosophy – I want them to build from behind and play possession football. The kids are still learning and with time they will get better,” Okumbi said after the match.

Kenya Under-20 head coach Stanley Okumbi gives instructions during their during friendly match against Sudan Under-20 at Nyayo National stadium on November 5, 2020. Kenya won 2-1. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"We however have a lot to improve on in the defense before leaving for the championship. I have invited six new players who will boost the team's preparations and inject competition in all departments," he revealed.

Sudan Under-20 coach Mounir Lehbab lauded his charges despite the loss.



“I think we played better than the first game. We have improved and learned a lot from the two games. We will work on our weaknesses ahead of the tournament,” he said.



Both teams were using the friendlies to prepare for the upcoming Cecafa Under-20 Championships to be played in Arusha, Tanzania from November 22 to December 6.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 tournament set to be played in Mauritania between February and March next year.

Rising Stars is pooled in Group 'C' alongside Ethiopia and Sudan.