Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania confirmed as co-hosts of Chan

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will co-host the eighth edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) from February 1 to February 28, 2025.

This will mark the first time that the tournament is held across three nations.

The championship is set to serve as a precursor for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which will also be co-hosted by the three countries. In a statement released on Thursday, CAF confirmed that details regarding the host stadiums and training venues for the upcoming championship will be disclosed in due course.

The first round of qualifiers for Chan will take place over the weekend of October 25-27, 2024, followed by a second round scheduled for December 2024.

The qualification process will see teams from various zones, including the West African Football Union (WAFU A and B), Union of North African Football (UNAF), Central African Football Federations' Union (UNIFFAC), and the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA), each fielding three teams.

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) zone, which encompasses Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, will receive an additional slot due to their automatic qualification as hosts.

“As a result, the total number of teams qualifying for the final tournament will be increased to 19 teams.” In addition to their automatic qualification, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will also compete in the qualifiers, with the team achieving the best result in the CECAFA qualifiers securing a spot in the final tournament," said Caf.

This will be Kenya's inaugural appearance in the tournament, having previously lost the hosting rights for the 2018 edition. Tanzania has participated in the 2009 and 2020 editions, while Uganda has been a consistent competitor since the second edition held in Sudan in 2011.

On Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Kipchumba Murkomen, announced that the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium would be ready by December. These venues are currently undergoing upgrades, which include the installation of a new canopy, lighting systems, and a tartan track.

Murkomen also noted that several training facilities will be available, including MISC, Kasarani Annex, Kenya Academy of Sports, Kirigiti Stadium, Police Sacco Stadium, and Ulinzi Sports Complex.