Kenya U-20 lads thrash Djibouti to improve semi-final prospects

Kenya's Rising Stars Sunday revived their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), following an impressive 4-0 win against minnows Djibouti at KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The result saw Kenya move top of Group A' with seven points from three matches and they will qualify for the semi-finals with a win against Sudan in their final pool match on Tuesday at Azam Complex Stadium.

Kenya won 2-1 against hosts Tanzania in their opening match, before registering a barren draw against Rwanda. Sudan are second with six points in three matches.

Prior to Sunday ’s match, Djibouti lost 3-1 and 7-0 to Sudan and Tanzania respectively. Stars coach Salim Babu made two changes in his starting lineup, bringing in strikers Aldrine Kibet and Lawrence Okoth for Louise Ingava and Kelly Madada.

Kenya's first goal was a gift after Djibouti defender Mohammed Ali failed to clear the ball, allowing Hassan Kitsau to score his first tournament goal in the fifth minute with an assist from Lawrence Okoth.

Just four minutes later, Kevin Wangaya scored the second goal of the day assisted by Aldrine Kibet. As Kenya continued to pile pressure, they won a penalty in the 24th minute after Djibouti defender Dirieh Daher fouled striker Hassan Kitsao in the box. Wangaya slotted the penalty home for Kenya's third goal.

In the second half, the Kenyans were relentless with Okoth netting the fourth from a Wangaya pass just outside the box, beating Djibouti goalkeeper Mohammed Ibrahim three minutes into the second half.

Djibouti's coach, Abdourahim Ali, made a double substitution in the 58th minute, bringing in Hassan Mahamoud for Farah Mohammed, and Moustapha Abdillahi for Khalid Ali, but the changes proved ineffective.

Babu also made two changes in the 72nd and 74th minutes respectively as Kitsao was replaced by Dalphine Ezekiah and Okoth came out for Ingavi.

In Group “B”, Uganda and South Sudan have qualified for the semi-finals with seven and four points respectively. Burundi finished third with three points ahead of winless Ethiopia.

The two finalists will qualify for the 2025 Afcon finals, which will also feature teams from Caf’s Central Zone, South Zone, West ‘A’ Zone, West ‘B’ Zone, and North Zone.