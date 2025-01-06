Kenya to know 2024 CHAN opponents on January 15

Harambee Stars will know their opponents in the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on January 15, 2025, when the draw is done at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The draw for the biennial tournament, reserved for African players plying their trade in their domestic leagues, will be done from 8pm (Kenyan time).

In a statement on Monday, January 5, African football governing body Confédération Africaine de Football, better known by its French acronym CAF, said: “The draw for the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 will be conducted at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, 15 January 2025 at 20:00 local time (17:00GMT/19:00 Cairo time).”

Kenya will co-host the 19-team tournament with Uganda, Tanzania, and Uganda from February 1 to 28.

Kenya is using the ‘Mapinduzi Cup’ in Zanzibar to prepare for the tournament.

Kenya drew its first match in the tournament 1-1 with Burkina Faso on Sunday, and the Harambee Stars are scheduled to play Tanzania on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with Zanzibar later in the week.